CJI Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has recommended Justice Surya Kant, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

Chief Justice Gavai, in his recommendation, described Justice Kant as “suited and competent in all aspects to take the helm,” adding that both shared a similar social background marked by perseverance and struggle.

Justice Surya Kant, the second senior-most Supreme Court judge after the incumbent CJI Gavai, is set to become the 53rd CJI on November 24 after CJI Gavai's retirement on November 23.

The CJI's recommendation came after he received a letter last week from the Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who asked him to nominate his successor Justice Surya Kant as 53rd CJI on November 24, 2025.