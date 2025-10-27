Cyclone Montha likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm by October 28 morning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said cyclonic storm Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic by October 28 morning.

The IMD also issued a Red Alert for several coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh for Monday, October 27. The storm is forecast to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm before making landfall late on Tuesday.

In its bulletin issued at 9:47 am, IMD said that the Cyclonic Storm “Montha” over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph during the past six hours.

As of 5:30 am on Monday, it lay centered over the Southwest and adjoining areas of the Westcentral and Southeast Bay of Bengal, near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 85.3°E, approximately:

560 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

620 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh)

650 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)

790 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha)

810 km west of Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands)

The system is likely to continue moving northwestwards over the Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, and then turn north-northwestwards, intensifying into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of 28th October.

Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the evening or night of 28th October as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 kmph, gusting up to 110 kmph.