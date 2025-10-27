Nationwide SIR: First phase to begin on Tuesday; will cover 12 states and UTs, including Kerala, TN, Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said it will conduct the second phase of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories after the "successful" completion of the exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

The first phase of the nationwide SIR, which will be launched on Tuesday, will cover the election-bound states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar claimed, "We successfully completed the exercise of purifying the electoral rolls in Bihar. And the result is before you... there has been zero appeals."

"The second phase will be conducted in 12 states and Union Territories. SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls," Kumar said.

"Phase two of SIR will cover 51 crore voters. While the enumeration process will begin on November 4, the draft rolls will be published on December 9 and final electoral rolls on February 7," he added.

The states which will be covered under the first phase include Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Union territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will also be covered in the first phase.

As the first step, the voter lists of the states and Union Territories which will be covered in the first phase of the nationwide SIR would be frozen on Monday midnight, the CEC said.