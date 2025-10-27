Nationwide SIR: First phase to begin on Tuesday; will cover 12 states and UTs, including Kerala, TN, Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said it will conduct the second phase of the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and Union Territories after the "successful" completion of the exercise in poll-bound Bihar.
The first phase of the nationwide SIR, which will be launched on Tuesday, will cover the election-bound states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar claimed, "We successfully completed the exercise of purifying the electoral rolls in Bihar. And the result is before you... there has been zero appeals."
"The second phase will be conducted in 12 states and Union Territories. SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls," Kumar said.
"Phase two of SIR will cover 51 crore voters. While the enumeration process will begin on November 4, the draft rolls will be published on December 9 and final electoral rolls on February 7," he added.
The states which will be covered under the first phase include Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Union territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will also be covered in the first phase.
As the first step, the voter lists of the states and Union Territories which will be covered in the first phase of the nationwide SIR would be frozen on Monday midnight, the CEC said.
"All voters on that list will be given Unique Enumeration Forms by the BLOs. These Enumeration Forms will have all the necessary details from the current voter list. After BLOs start distributing forms to existing electors, all those whose names are on the Enumeration Forms will try to match whether their names were on the 2003 voter list. If yes, they need not submit any additional documents," the CEC said.
"The voter list of the SIR from 2002 to 2004 will be available to be seen on http://voters.eci.gov.in by anyone and they can do the matching by themselves," he added.
The CEC explained that the voters whose parents' names were on the 2003 voter list also do not need to submit any additional documents.
The ECI had in June 2025 announced the nationwide SIR alongside the SIR for Bihar.
The CEC said the ongoing SIR is the ninth such exercise since Independence, with the last one happening in 2002-04.
The CEC also ruled out any confrontation with the West Bengal government, where the ruling Trinamool Congress has expressed reservations about the SIR exercise in the state.
"There is no hurdle between the Election Commission and the state government. The Commission is doing its constitutional duty by carrying out the SIR, and the state government will discharge its constitutional duties," Kumar said.
The CEC said state governments were bound to provide the necessary personnel to the Election Commission for the preparation of electoral rolls and conduct of polls.
On the demands for putting off the SIR exercise in Kerala on account of local bodies elections, Kumar said the notification of the local bodies elections was yet to be issued.
The revision of electoral rolls in Assam, which was earlier speculated to be included in the first phase, will be announced separately, CEC clarified.
"Under the Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for citizenship in Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the exercise of checking citizenship is about to be completed. The June 24 SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have applied to Assam," Kumar said.
"So there will be separate revision orders issued for Assam, and a separate SIR date will be announced," he said.
Schedule for the SIR
Printing/Training - 28th Oct to 3rd Nov 2025
House to House Enumeration Phase - 4th Nov to 4th Dec 2025
Publication of Draft Electoral Rolls - 9th Dec 2025
Claims & Objection Period - 9th Dec 2025 to 8th Jan 2026
Notice Phase (Hearing & Verification) - 9th Dec 2025 to 31st Jan 2026
Publication of Final Electoral Rolls - 7th Feb 2026