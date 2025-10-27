Gujarat Congress seeks Patidar comeback via Khodaldham push

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress has launched a fresh outreach to reconnect with the influential Patidar community, once its strongest support base during the 2017 elections, as it prepares for the upcoming local body polls. Grappling with growing internal discontent among its Patidar leaders, the party is combining faith, strategy, and symbolism in a bid to revive its political foothold in the state.

The revival drive begins from Khodaldham — the revered temple at Kagvad in Saurashtra and the spiritual center of the Patidar community. On October 28, senior Congress leaders will visit the Khodiyar Mata temple and hoist the party flag there. What appears to be a symbolic event is, in fact, a calculated political restart aimed at rekindling trust among the Patidars and signaling that the party has not forgotten its once loyal base.

This renewed push follows an internal crisis triggered by the resignation of Shaktisinh Gohil as state Congress president. His exit reopened old wounds within the party, particularly among Patidar leaders who were hoping for representation at the top post. However, the appointment of Amit Chavda, an OBC leader, led to quiet discontent within the community’s ranks. Recognizing the potential electoral fallout of this discontent, Congress leaders swiftly launched a reconciliatory campaign to restore balance and unity ahead of the polls.