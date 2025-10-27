Gujarat Congress seeks Patidar comeback via Khodaldham push

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress has launched a fresh outreach to reconnect with the influential Patidar community, once its strongest support base during the 2017 elections, as it prepares for the upcoming local body polls. Grappling with growing internal discontent among its Patidar leaders, the party is combining faith, strategy, and symbolism in a bid to revive its political foothold in the state.
The revival drive begins from Khodaldham — the revered temple at Kagvad in Saurashtra and the spiritual center of the Patidar community. On October 28, senior Congress leaders will visit the Khodiyar Mata temple and hoist the party flag there. What appears to be a symbolic event is, in fact, a calculated political restart aimed at rekindling trust among the Patidars and signaling that the party has not forgotten its once loyal base.
This renewed push follows an internal crisis triggered by the resignation of Shaktisinh Gohil as state Congress president. His exit reopened old wounds within the party, particularly among Patidar leaders who were hoping for representation at the top post. However, the appointment of Amit Chavda, an OBC leader, led to quiet discontent within the community’s ranks. Recognizing the potential electoral fallout of this discontent, Congress leaders swiftly launched a reconciliatory campaign to restore balance and unity ahead of the polls.
The Khodaldham outreach will feature key figures including Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik, new state president Amit Chavda, and Leader of Opposition Tushar Chaudhary. They are expected to hold strategy meetings with Patidar leaders from Saurashtra, addressing both political grievances and the community’s expectations. Following the temple visit, back-to-back discussions with district, taluka, and ward leaders will take place to finalize candidate lists and local campaign themes. The focus is expected to center on issues such as agrarian distress, unemployment, and rural neglect — themes with emotional resonance for the Patidar vote base.
Later that day, the Congress will organize a farmers’ conference in Botad, another key district in Saurashtra, to connect with distressed agrarian communities disillusioned with the present government. The event is aimed at channeling rural anger into political support, positioning Congress as a voice of empathy and accountability.
Strategists view this “Saurashtra-first” campaign as a deliberate move to rebuild momentum in regions that once gave Congress its best performance in 2017 — before the Patidar community shifted allegiance following defections of key figures like Hardik Patel. The party now plans to engage both major Patidar factions by extending its outreach from Khodaldham (Leuva Patels) to Umiya Mata Sansthan in Unjha (Kadva Patels).
For the Gujarat Congress, this initiative is more than a religious gesture; it’s an attempt to restore faith, inclusion, and a sense of political belonging. As the party revisits its temple connect to rebuild relationships with the Patidar community, a defining question remains — can faith-inspired symbolism translate into electoral revival for Congress in Gujarat?