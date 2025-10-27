J&K Rajya Sabha polls spark ‘match-fixing’ allegations as BJP wins one seat

SRINAGAR: In a dramatic turn of events, Jammu and Kashmir’s first Rajya Sabha elections since the abrogation of Article 370 have stirred controversy, with allegations of a “fixed match” between the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition BJP.

Despite having the numbers to claim all four seats, the NC managed to win only three, while the fourth went to BJP’s J&K president Sat Sharma, who received 32 votes—four more than the party’s strength of 28 in the 88-member Assembly.

In the October 24 Rajya Sabha polls for four vacant seats, the NC, backed by 59 members, seemed set for a clean sweep against the BJP’s 28. However, in a surprise outcome, BJP’s Sat Sharma secured 32 votes, defeating NC’s Imran Nabi Dar, who received only 21. Three votes were declared invalid.

The NC’s candidate for the third seat, Surinder Oberoi, received 31 votes—two more than the required 29—effectively reducing Dar’s tally and paving the way for Sharma’s win even without cross voting.

The election results have fuelled widespread speculation of a “match fixing” between NC and BJP.

NC president Farooq Abdullah has admitted that BJP had approached his party with a “3-1 seat-sharing proposal,” which was the end result.

Peoples Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone, who abstained from voting, has claimed the RS polls was a “fixed match.”

“It has been proved beyond doubt that there was a pre-arranged understanding between BJP and NC—‘you take one, we take the other.’ Candidate number three required 28.1 votes to win, yet 31 votes were polled for him, with one additional rejected vote from an NC member. This surplus ensured that the fourth NC candidate stood no chance, even without cross-voting,” Lone alleged.