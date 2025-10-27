Maithili Thakur thanks American singer Mary Millben for her wishes ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: Maithili Thakur, noted folk singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee from Alinagar assembly constituency in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, on Monday thanked American singer Mary Jorie Millben for extending her wishes ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Responding to Millben’s message, Maithili wrote on X, “We had a conversation around two years ago. I am not using social media much right now (obviously due to busy schedule of election). I thank her for her wishes and support.”
Maithili said that she has been devoting much of her time to the people of the constituency from where she is contesting election for the first time.
“But it gives me immense pleasure to know that people from abroad, including the USA, are lending their support to me,” she added.
Recalling her last conversation with Millben, Maithili said, “She appreciated my style of singing and expressed her good wishes. It was encouraging to hear from a world-famous singer like Millben. But right now, my focus is election.”
Maithili, however, courted a controversy when she was spotted eating ‘Makhana’ (fox nut) in ‘Pag’ (headgear). Her political rival and RJD candidate Vinod Mishra grabbed the opportunity to attack her rival in the fray.
“This is an insult to Mithila ‘Pag’,” he said. As the issue snowballed into a major political controversy, Union Minister and the party’s Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan issued a public apology to the people of Mithilanchal.
"Acknowledging the cultural importance of the traditional ‘Pag’ (headgear), Pradhan called the incident a ‘misunderstanding’. Pradhan said that the Mithila Pag deserves the utmost respect. It symbolises honour and heritage, and I deeply regret any hurt caused," he added.
Maithili also faced flak from her political opponents when she promised to rename Alignagar as ‘Sitanagar’ if she won the election from the seat. She joined BJP recently and was fielded from Alinagar in the election.
Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11. Alinagar goes to the polls in the first phase on November 6.