SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking star rating of cars on basis of fuel efficiency, CO2 emission

"This is even though the severity of air pollution in those countries is less than India. Today, even in India, energy-based star rating exists for refrigerators, ACs, so why not have such for automobiles? ACs and fridges are used inside the house, while automobiles are on the road and adversely affect the health of others. Our luxury shouldn’t create problems for others," said the plea.

Dr Kulsherestha, the petitioner, further stated that on one hand, there are cars that consume less fuel for achieving 100 km distance; on the contrary, there are big SUVs that are fuel guzzlers consuming diesel/petrol 3-4 times, or a lot of fuel is used for extra luxury features.

The PIL stressed that every extra feature needs extra energy or fuel. Therefore, the quantity of fuel is responsible for the emission of extra pollutants. Today, we are enjoying all environmental norms in India at par with developed countries, so why lack this star rating?

"For vehicular pollution, the two most important universal environmental norms that are being followed by most of the countries are Euro or BS staging of fuels & engine technology, and the second is star rating for fuel efficiency.

"So when India is following all international norms at par with developed countries, we expect that this star rating should also be followed. This star rating would encourage consumers for an environmentally friendly car," said the petition.



Today, consumers also need to cut down the vehicular pollution by making them aware of how much this car is environmental friendly that they are going to purchase. "This air pollution has now become a Pan-India problem and as per government reports, the transport sector is the major source of air pollution, responsible for more than 50%," the plea added.



Dr Kulsherestha further highlighted that, as per a recent report, in India, air pollution caused 2.1 million deaths in 2021 and out of the total deaths, 60 per cent were due to PM 2.5, which mainly comes from vehicular exhaust.

An important study in the Lancet Health journal of July 2024 revealed that high levels of PM 2.5 air pollution take 33,000 lives each year in major Indian cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, etc.