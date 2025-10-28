Ex-minister Eknath Khadse's house burgled in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

MUMBAI: Unidentified persons have allegedly broken into the bungalow of former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse in Jalgaon district, officials said on Tuesday.

A man working at the bungalow, located at Ramanand Nagar in Jalgaon, found its lock broken and household items scattered on Tuesday morning.

He then informed NCP (SP) leader Khadse and also alerted the police, an official said.

A team from the Ramanand Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident, he said.

The house was locked as Khadse primarily resides in the Muktainagar area of Jalgaon, the official said.

Earlier this month, a robbery was reported at a petrol pump owned by Union minister Raksha Khadse, the daughter-in-law of Eknath Khadse, in Muktainagar.