INDIA bloc manifesto vision document to make Bihar number one state: Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: RJD leader Tejaswai Yadav on Tuesday asserted that the INDIA bloc's manifesto will be a vision document to make Bihar the number one state in the country.

The poll manifesto of the opposition coalition is scheduled to be released in the afternoon.

"We have a vision for the state and a roadmap for its growth. It (the manifesto) can also be called the 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' (Tejashwi's resolution document)," he told reporters here.

Slamming the NDA for not declaring its chief ministerial candidate, Yadav said," We announced our CM face ahead of the polls. We are releasing our manifesto today. What about the NDA parties? They have neither declared their CM candidate nor released its manifesto. They simply copy our promises."

The RJD leader also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have not done anything constructive for Bihar.

"Whenever the PM comes to Bihar he abuses opposition leaders and promotes negative politics," the INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate alleged.

The 243-member Bihar assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14.