Dream to make Bihar number one; will ensure corruption-free govt: Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav, INDIA bloc’s pick for Bihar chief minister, on Friday pledged to make the state “number one” and run a “corruption-free government” if the opposition alliance comes to power.

The RJD leader also promised that he would present a government that would listen to the people's grievances and ensure affordable medicines and jobs for them.

"I have only one dream, to make Bihar number one... Bihar deserves a government that delivers on education, healthcare, employment, irrigation, takes action, and listens to people. We want a Bihar where no one has to go elsewhere for treatment or a job," Tejashwi said while speaking to reporters in Patna.

"If the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, as a CM, I will ensure there will be no crime. I will present a government that will be corruption-free," the former deputy CM added.

Tejashwi also claimed that CM Nitish Kumar will not be made the chief minister if the ruling alliance is again voted to power.

He accused the Centre of shielding corrupt leaders and criminals in Bihar, and asserted that he would present a clean government if the opposition alliance comes to power in the state.

"As a Bihari, I feel anguished that my state is poor, and unemployment, corruption and criminal activities are on the rise. Despite 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar and 11 years at the Centre, the state's per capita income is the lowest and farmers remain poor," Yadav claimed in a rally in Bakhtiyarpur.

