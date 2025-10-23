INDIA bloc not 'one-man show' but people's alliance: Congress after Tejashwi named CM face in Bihar

With RJD's Tejashwi Yadav named the Mahagathbandhan's (grand alliance) chief ministerial face in the Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress on Thursday asserted that the INDIA bloc is "not a one-man show" but "a people’s alliance - built on mutual respect, inclusive representation, and the principle of shared power."

At a joint press conference in Patna on Thursday, the opposition Mahagathbandhan named RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections in November.

This was the first press conference of the Mahagathbandhan leaders amid the stalemate over seat-sharing arrangements among the INDIA bloc constituents for the assembly polls.

Former Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, has been camping in Patna since Wednesday to iron out differences with the RJD. He said the decision was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The announcement came amid controversy after photographs of top INDIA bloc leaders were missing from a banner at the Mahagathbandhan’s joint press conference. The banner, images of which went viral on social media, carried only a large photograph of Tejashwi.

He also named Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani as the coalition’s deputy chief ministerial nominee. He said that deputy chief ministers from other social groups would also be appointed if the alliance comes to power, "keeping in mind the complex social structure of Bihar".