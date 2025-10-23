Projection of Tejashwi as CM candidate will not sway public mood in favour of INDIA bloc: Prashant Kishor

Addressing a crowded press conference here earlier in the day, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said Sahni and leaders from other sections of society will be deputy CMs if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state, "keeping in mind the complex social structure of Bihar."

"It is a sign of desperation. When power seems out of reach, you may promise to make as many deputy CMs as possible. But, this is not going to cut ice with the posters. The NDA is on its way out, of course, but it is Jan Suraaj, which will form the next government in Bihar," asserted the former political strategist.

Kishor, 47, who had earlier vowed to challenge Yadav on his home turf, bristled at suggestions that he "ran out of the contest."

He also insisted that Yadav's populism will yield no electoral dividends, since "the people of Bihar remember very well how badly governed Bihar was when the RJD was in power."

Meanwhile, Zeyauddin Khan, the Jan Suraaj Party candidate from Sitamarhi, withdrew his nomination papers.

The 60-year-old said in a Facebook post that he was making "a sacrifice in the interests of society at large."

Earlier, two candidates had failed to file nomination papers, while another had withdrawn from the contest, which Kishor has alleged was under pressure from the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.