People won't forget 'jungle raj' for another 100 years: PM's attack on RJD-Congress

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the "jungle raj" in Bihar will be discussed for another 100 years and no matter how hard the opposition tries to hide its misdeeds, people will not forgive it.

Training his guns at the RJD-Congress tie-up on a day Tejashwi Yadav was declared the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar polls, Modi said the opposition alliance is not a "gathbandhan" but a "lathbandhan" (a coalition of criminals) as all its leaders from Delhi and Bihar are out on bail.

Modi asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers to ensure that elderly people educate youngsters about the atrocities during the "jungle raj," an apparent reference to the time when Bihar was under the rule of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Addressing the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot: Yuva Samvaad" event through audio-conferencing, the prime minister said people will not forget the "jungle raj" in Bihar for another 100 years and no matter how hard the opposition tries to hide its misdeeds, people will not forgive it.

"I would tell all the youngsters in Bihar to gather all the young people at every booth and have the elderly people in that area come and tell everyone about the old stories from the jungle raj," he said.