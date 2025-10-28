SC exonerates late TTE in Rs 50 bribery case, ends three-decade legal fight

NEW DELHI: Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) V M Saudagar, who was dismissed from service in 1996 for allegedly accepting a Rs 50 bribe from passengers for berth allotment , could have been a relieved man today if he were alive. His legal heirs continued the case for after his death, leading to the Supreme Court’s final ruling clearing his name.

The Supreme Court gave him a clean chit by noting that no case had been made out against him.

In its 10-page verdict, a copy accessed by TNIE, the top court observed with regret that Saudagar “is no longer alive to hear the good news as he died during the pendency of the case in the High Court.”

“All the charges have not been found to be proved conclusively against the appellant and CAT, on the basis of the material on record, had rightly interfered with the penalty of dismissal from service against the appellant. The High Court has failed to take note of the legal position that when the findings of the Enquiry Officer were perverse based on completely misleading materials produced before the Enquiry Officer, CAT was fully justified in setting aside the order of penalty,” the two-judge bench comprising Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra noted.