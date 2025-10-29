Complaint not needed, police can register FIR on threats to witness: SC

NEW DELHI: Threatening a witness to give false evidence is a cognisable offence, authorising the police to directly register an FIR and investigate, without waiting for a formal complaint from a court, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe said, “Section 195-A (Offence of threatening witnesses) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was conceptualised as an offence distinct and different from those under Sections 193, 194, 195 and 196 IPC.
An offence under Section 195-A IPC was a cognisable offence and pertained to inducing a person to give false evidence by intimidating him or her with threat of injury either to his or her person or reputation or property or to the person or reputation of anyone in whom that person is interested.”
While setting aside the Kerala HC’s decision which held that an FIR for offence pertaining to threatening a witness under Section 195-A of the IPC cannot be registered by the police, the apex court added this section was deliberately conceptualised as a distinct offence with a different procedural pathway and being a cognisable offence, the police is empowered to directly register FIR based on threatened witness statements.
The SC did not agree with the HC’s verdict, as it emphasised that requiring a threatened witness to first approach the court for a complaint would be an impractical hurdle.
Also in top court
Clean chit to TTE after 30 years
A TTE, dismissed from job 30 years ago for taking `50 bribe from passengers for allotment of berths, was given a clean chit on Monday. The Supreme Court, noting in the verdict that no case was made against him, directed that his legal heirs be given all consequential monetary benefits.