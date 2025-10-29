Complaint not needed, police can register FIR on threats to witness: SC

NEW DELHI: Threatening a witness to give false evidence is a cognisable offence, authorising the police to directly register an FIR and investigate, without waiting for a formal complaint from a court, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe said, “Section 195-A (Offence of threatening witnesses) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was conceptualised as an offence distinct and different from those under Sections 193, 194, 195 and 196 IPC.

An offence under Section 195-A IPC was a cognisable offence and pertained to inducing a person to give false evidence by intimidating him or her with threat of injury either to his or her person or reputation or property or to the person or reputation of anyone in whom that person is interested.”