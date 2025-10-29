India, China Corps Commanders meet, agree to maintain peace and tranquillity along border

NEW DELHI: The Corps Commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA met at the Chushul-Moldo border to discuss the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. There remains no patrolling in the mutually agreed buffer zones at multiple standoff points where the troops disengaged earlier.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said, “This was the first meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 22nd round of Special Representatives Talks held on 19 August 2025.”
This was the 23rd round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting. During the talks, “The two sides noted the progress since the 22nd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting held in October 2024 and shared the view that peace and tranquility has been maintained in the India-China border areas,” said the MEA, adding that the talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.
Both sides agreed to continue to use existing mechanisms to resolve any ground issues along the border to maintain stability.
Also, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence in its statement said that the two countries “engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border.”
The Corps Commanders agreed “to continue communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the China-India border areas," it said.
After the last meeting of the Corps Commanders in October 2024, troops from both sides disengaged to their designated points as per the agreement reached by them.
As first reported by TNIE, a massive force deployment in eastern Ladakh had taken place in May 2020 after PLA soldiers clashed with Indian Army troops at Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong Lake. Post the large mobilisation, the Indian Army has put in place a precautionary deployment all along the LAC.
In eastern Ladakh, while patrolling at Depsang and Demchok started in November 2024, the status quo regarding the patrolling limits and buffer zones remained in the other five standoff areas where disengagement had already taken place.
Sources said talks continue regarding buffer zones and patrolling limits in the areas where disengagement has already occurred.
Disengagement in Galwan, Gogra, Hot Springs, and the north and south banks of Pangong Tso took place earlier. De-induction after disengagement will depend on building trust, followed by de-escalation.