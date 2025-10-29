India, China Corps Commanders meet, agree to maintain peace and tranquillity along border

NEW DELHI: The Corps Commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA met at the Chushul-Moldo border to discuss the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. There remains no patrolling in the mutually agreed buffer zones at multiple standoff points where the troops disengaged earlier.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said, “This was the first meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 22nd round of Special Representatives Talks held on 19 August 2025.”

This was the 23rd round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting. During the talks, “The two sides noted the progress since the 22nd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting held in October 2024 and shared the view that peace and tranquility has been maintained in the India-China border areas,” said the MEA, adding that the talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere.

Both sides agreed to continue to use existing mechanisms to resolve any ground issues along the border to maintain stability.

Also, the Chinese Ministry of National Defence in its statement said that the two countries “engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border.”