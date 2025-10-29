India stands as a symbol of strategic autonomy, peace and inclusive growth amid global tensions: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted that India is poised to play the role of a steady lighthouse amid the prevailing international chaos.
Prime Minister said, “Amid global tensions, trade disruptions and shifting supply chains, India stands as a symbol of strategic autonomy, peace and inclusive growth.”
“When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse. India is well poised to play that role with strength and stability,” PM Modi added while addressing the Maritime Leaders Conclave.
He also chaired the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Wednesday.
Talking on the recent policy changes and the steps taken to enhance the maritime sector, the Prime Minister emphasised that India’s maritime and trade initiatives are integral to the broader vision.
Citing the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor as an example, he noted that it will redefine trade routes and promote clean energy and smart logistics.
PM acknowledged the presence of CEOs of major shipping giants, startups, policymakers, and innovators, all gathered at the event.
The PM also acknowledged the attendance of representatives from small island nations and stated that their collective vision has significantly enhanced the synergy and energy of the summit.
Underlining the country's maritime and trade initiatives are part of a bigger vision, he quoted India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor as one of its examples.
He said this shall redefine the trade route, and will promote clean energy and smart logistics.
PM brought out that the massive investments in the shipping sector reflect the world’s strong confidence in India’s maritime capabilities and stated that 2025 has been a landmark in the nation’s maritime growth story, starting from the operationalisation of Vizhinjam Port to record cargo handling and India’s first Green Hydrogen facility at Kandla.
He mentioned that in many aspects, Indian ports are performing better than those in the developed world and are counted among the most efficient in the developing world.
The country’s ports are driving progress, powered by historic Foreign Direct Investment in the port infrastructure, he added.
Talking about the reforms in the sector, PM Modi said that over a century-old colonial shipping laws have been replaced with modern, futuristic laws suited for the 21st century.
Speaking on a collaborative approach, PM Modi said that the country’s focus is on inclusive maritime development, and this is only possible when the small Island developing states and the least developed countries are empowered through technology, training and infrastructure.
He said that “This is the right time to work and expand in India's shipping sector.”
Prime Minister Modi remarked that the event which began in Mumbai in 2016, has now evolved into a global summit.
Being organised from 27th to 31st October 2025, under the theme “Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision”, IMW 2025 will showcase India’s strategic roadmap to emerge as a global maritime hub and a leader in the Blue Economy.
IMW 2025 will draw participation from over 85 countries, featuring more than 1,00,000 delegates, 500+ exhibitors and 350+ international speakers.
Further on, the PM said that all will have to come together to face issues like climate change, supply chain disruptions, economic uncertainty and maritime security. He requested everyone to come together and give momentum to peace, progress and prosperity in a bid to develop a sustainable future.
Talking about accelerating efforts within the Country, the PM mentioned that to reach new heights in shipbuilding, and now the large ships have now been granted the status of infrastructure assets.