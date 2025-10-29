India stands as a symbol of strategic autonomy, peace and inclusive growth amid global tensions: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted that India is poised to play the role of a steady lighthouse amid the prevailing international chaos.

Prime Minister said, “Amid global tensions, trade disruptions and shifting supply chains, India stands as a symbol of strategic autonomy, peace and inclusive growth.”

“When the global seas are rough, the world looks for a steady lighthouse. India is well poised to play that role with strength and stability,” PM Modi added while addressing the Maritime Leaders Conclave.

He also chaired the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Wednesday.

Talking on the recent policy changes and the steps taken to enhance the maritime sector, the Prime Minister emphasised that India’s maritime and trade initiatives are integral to the broader vision.

Citing the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor as an example, he noted that it will redefine trade routes and promote clean energy and smart logistics.