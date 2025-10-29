'Living freely in India', Sheikh Hasina says she won’t return to Bangladesh under ‘illegitimate’ rule

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been living freely in exile in New Delhi since fleeing her country last year, has said she will not return home under any government formed after elections that exclude her party, the Awami League.

In an emailed interview with news agency Reuters, her first since being toppled in a student-led uprising in August 2024 , the 78-year-old former leader said millions of her supporters would boycott next year’s election, calling the ban on the Awami League “unjust” and “self-defeating.”

“The ban on the Awami League is not only unjust, it is self-defeating,” Hasina said. “Millions of people support the Awami League, so as things stand, they will not vote. You cannot disenfranchise millions of people if you want a political system that works.”

Hasina has been residing in New Delhi since her ouster, and according to Reuters, lives freely though cautiously because of her family’s violent political past. Reuters say that Hasina was recently seen taking a quiet stroll through the capital’s Lodhi Garden, acknowledging passersby with a nod while being accompanied by two individuals who appeared to be her personal security detail.

“I live freely in Delhi but remain cautious, given my family’s history,” Hasina said, recalling that her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding leader and three brothers were assassinated in a 1975 military coup while she and her sister were abroad.

“I would of course love to go home, so long as the government there was legitimate, the constitution was being upheld, and law and order genuinely prevailed,” she said.