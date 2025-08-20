Bangladesh alleges Awami League activity in India, warns ties may suffer; MEA denies claim

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday accused the banned Awami League of operating from Indian soil, warning the move could seriously damage bilateral ties. India, in a swift rebuttal, dismissed the claims as “misplaced” and denied knowledge of any anti-Bangladesh activity on its territory.

Dhaka’s foreign ministry alleged that offices of the outlawed Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, had been “reportedly established” in New Delhi and Kolkata.

“This development also risks upholding the good-neighbourly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect, and lends serious implications for the political transformation underway in Bangladesh,” the ministry said.

It further claimed that several senior Awami League leaders “absconding in criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of grievous crimes” were residing in India, and that a “public outreach” event was planned at the Press Club of India in New Delhi on July 21.

“Such political activity against the interests of Bangladesh, particularly by absconding leaders of a banned political party, is an affront to the people and the State of Bangladesh,” the statement added, urging India to take “immediate steps to prevent any anti-Bangladesh activity.”

In response, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “The Indian government is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law.” He added that India does not permit political activity against foreign nations on its soil.

“The press statement by the interim government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced,” he said, reiterating India’s call for “free, fair and inclusive elections” in Bangladesh “to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.”

The escalating exchange comes amid already strained ties between the two neighbours. India has imposed trade restrictions on Bangladeshi exports through land ports, citing Dhaka’s non-tariff barriers. Delhi has also repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Tensions have been further complicated by Dhaka’s request for the extradition of Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 and has since lived in self-imposed exile.

In July, Hasina was sentenced to six months in prison for contempt of court by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, which is also hearing several charges against her, including crimes against humanity and enforced disappearances.