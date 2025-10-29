PM Modi speaks to new Japanese PM Takaichi, says stronger India-Japan ties vital for global peace

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday reiterated that stronger India–Japan relations are essential for global peace, stability, and prosperity. During a phone conversation, the two leaders pledged to deepen cooperation in economic security, defence, and talent mobility, underscoring their shared vision for a resilient Indo-Pacific partnership.

“Had a warm conversation with Sanae Takaichi, Prime Minister of Japan. Congratulated her on assuming office and discussed our shared vision for advancing the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with focus on economic security, defence cooperation and talent mobility. We agreed that stronger India–Japan ties are vital for global peace, stability and prosperity,” Modi said on X.

The exchange indicated the priority areas of the ties between the two leaders. Takaichi, a conservative from Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, became the country’s first woman Prime Minister earlier this month. Modi had earlier extended his “heartiest congratulations” to Takaichi on October 21, expressing hope for closer collaboration to “strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.”