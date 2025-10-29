President Murmu’s Rafale moment with IAF pilot Pakistan claimed it captured during Op Sindoor

As President Droupadi Murmu became the first Indian head of state to fly in the Rafale aircraft, a notable moment saw her alongside an Indian Air Forece (IAF) pilot Pakistan falsely said it had captured in Operation Sindoor.

On Wednesday, Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Indian armed forces, took a half-hour sortie in a Rafale aircraft from the Air Force Station in Haryana's Ambala.

Ahead of the exercise, she posed with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh just before taking to the skies. Singh, the country’s first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot, was claimed to have been captured during Operation Sindoor by a pro-Pakistan social media handle. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check had on 10 May dismissed the claim as fake.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan released a photograph of the president posing with Singh atop a ladder used for boarding and deboarding the aircraft.