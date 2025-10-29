Two accused in BJP leader's murder injured, arrested after encounter in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Around 15 hours after BJP leader Nilesh Rajak was shot dead in broad daylight, the two accused, Akram Khan and Prince Joseph, were injured and arrested following a brief gun battle with police in the Kajrwara area of Katni district early Wednesday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Santosh Dehriya, the encounter occurred around 2.30 am after a high-speed chase based on specific intelligence inputs. Both accused sustained bullet injuries and were apprehended following retaliatory fire by the police.

“A high-speed chase of the duo ensued, during which the two men fired on the police. The police team responded identically, resulting in four rounds of fire. Both accused sustained serious injuries and were subsequently arrested. They were later referred to the adjoining Jabalpur for treatment in police custody,” Dehriya said.

Multiple police teams were constituted to track and nab the accused, who had allegedly shot dead Nilesh Rajak (30) near a nationalised bank branch in Kaimor town of Katni district at around 11 am on Tuesday.

Formerly associated with the Bajrang Dal and currently a ruling BJP leader, Nilesh Rajak was considered close to local BJP MLA and former MP minister Sanjay Pathak.