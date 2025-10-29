Uncertainty dogs delivery of upgraded LCA Mk1A fighter to IAF amid extension of deadline to March 2026

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force's plans to induct the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A are shrouded in uncertainty at a time when its combat fighters are dwindling fast.
On October 17, when the LCA Mk1A made its debut flight on October 17 at Nashik in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) CMD DK Sunil announced the new deadline of March 2026.
Even after the extension of the deadline, the IAF is still uncertain about receiving the LCA Mk1A from HAL on time.
In September, the HAL CMD had assured that the first two aircraft of 83 will be delivered to the IAF in October this year.
“HAL made us believe that the delay in delivery of the aircraft is happening due to the engine supply issue from the United States. But the fact is something different. The HAL has received four engines so far, with the first one received in April,” said a source.
Raising questions on the delivery claims, another source asked, “HAL had said that we are waiting for the engines. Engines are here but where is the first fighter jet?”
Going by the checks and procedures involved, the timeline is likely to get delayed further. “We have little confidence in the schedule as it would take at least six months to complete the process. HAL has made a fresh commitment on the delivery status but we are not sure that we would be able to get the aircraft and induct them before mid-2026,” the source added.
As per the contract, the initial plan was to start the delivery process by February 2024, but delays in supply of the GE F404 engine, software integration, and testing have repeatedly pushed back the timeline.
Currently trials of the integrated weapon systems are underway and will require some time to complete. Once the trials are finished, certification must be granted, a process expected to take no less than six months. If any observations or issues are raised during this phase, additional time will be needed to address them.
Regulatory body CEMILAC provides airworthiness certification for Indian airborne platforms including aircraft, helicopters, parachutes, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and aerostats. Every system, line replaceable unit (LRU), component, material, and software used in Indian military airborne platforms must be certified.
The IAF has been highlighting the fast-depleting combat capabilities as the retirement of MiG-21 fighters pulled down the number of combat squadrons to 29 against the sanctioned strength of 42.
The situation is fast changing as The New Indian Express recently brought out that the need to induct more combat systems is already being felt as the 42 combat squadrons sanctioned decades back will not be enough to handle the northern as well as western adversaries, in case of a two-front eventuality.
The LCA Mk1A variant, an upgraded version of the Tejas Mk1, includes advanced radar, electronic warfare systems, and improved maintainability.
The aircraft is a key component of the IAF’s modernization drive as the plans are to induct 180 units: with 83 ordered under a Rs 48,000 crore contract signed in 2021 and 97 more Mk1A fighters further ordered, at a cost of over Rs 62,370 crore, in September.
“The delivery of these aircraft would commence during 2027-28 and be completed over a period of six years,” a defence official had said then.
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has publicly expressed displeasure multiple times over the delays in the delivery of the LCA Mk1A.
In May, during an event, he had said, "So, once a timeline is given, not a single project that I can think of has been completed on time. So this is something we must look at. Why should we promise something which cannot be achieved? While signing the contract itself, sometimes we are sure that it is not going to come up, but we just sign the contract."
HAL has maintained that production lines at its Bengaluru facility are now operating at full capacity.
The company, despite the challenges, recently completed successful ground and flight testing of several Mk1A prototypes and is also expanding its supply base to meet the IAF’s demands.