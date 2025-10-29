Uncertainty dogs delivery of upgraded LCA Mk1A fighter to IAF amid extension of deadline to March 2026

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force's plans to induct the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1A are shrouded in uncertainty at a time when its combat fighters are dwindling fast.

On October 17, when the LCA Mk1A made its debut flight on October 17 at Nashik in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) CMD DK Sunil announced the new deadline of March 2026.

Even after the extension of the deadline, the IAF is still uncertain about receiving the LCA Mk1A from HAL on time.

In September, the HAL CMD had assured that the first two aircraft of 83 will be delivered to the IAF in October this year.

“HAL made us believe that the delay in delivery of the aircraft is happening due to the engine supply issue from the United States. But the fact is something different. The HAL has received four engines so far, with the first one received in April,” said a source.

Raising questions on the delivery claims, another source asked, “HAL had said that we are waiting for the engines. Engines are here but where is the first fighter jet?”

Going by the checks and procedures involved, the timeline is likely to get delayed further. “We have little confidence in the schedule as it would take at least six months to complete the process. HAL has made a fresh commitment on the delivery status but we are not sure that we would be able to get the aircraft and induct them before mid-2026,” the source added.

As per the contract, the initial plan was to start the delivery process by February 2024, but delays in supply of the GE F404 engine, software integration, and testing have repeatedly pushed back the timeline.

Currently trials of the integrated weapon systems are underway and will require some time to complete. Once the trials are finished, certification must be granted, a process expected to take no less than six months. If any observations or issues are raised during this phase, additional time will be needed to address them.