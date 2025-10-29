‘Unseen, unheard’: Congress questions Dhankhar’s silence 100 days after resignation

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday said former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been "totally silent" for 100 days since his resignation and pointed out that the Opposition has been asserting that he deserves at least a farewell function like all his predecessors had.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said it has been exactly 100 days since an unprecedented event in Indian political history took place.

"Suddenly and shockingly, in the late hours of the night on July 21st, the Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar resigned.

"That he was forced to do so - even though he sang the praises of the PM day in and day out - was obvious," Ramesh said on X.

For 100 days, the former vice president who used to be in headlines daily has been totally "silent - unseen and unheard", the Congress leader said.

Ramesh further said the former vice president, as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, was no great friend of the Opposition.

"He used to pull up the Opposition constantly and unfairly. Yet, in keeping with democratic traditions, the Opposition has been saying that he deserves at least a farewell function like all his predecessors had. That has not happened," Ramesh said.