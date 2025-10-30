BJP lodges complaint with Bihar CEO against Rahul Gandhi over ‘Bharat Natyam’ jibe at PM Modi

The party also accused the Congress leader of attempting to malign Modi’s image for political gain, describing it as a “corrupt electoral practice.”

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Annapurna Devi accused Gandhi of “hurting religious sentiments” by allegedly mocking Chhath Puja. She referred to his remarks that Modi had planned to take a dip in the Yamuna during the festival but cancelled it after discovering that a clean-water puddle had been arranged because the river was polluted.

“Women of Purvanchal who observe the festival with a 36-hour nirjala fast are aggrieved by his comments,” Annapurna Devi said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also slammed Gandhi for his remarks targeting the Prime Minister, saying his comments had left even “good leaders” in the Congress embarrassed. “The Congress party has suffered due to the comments of Rahul Gandhi. The good people in Congress too are embarrassed by his comments. No leader can speak in such a language,” Rijiju said on the sidelines of the third national conference on the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

He added that the people of India would never bring the Congress back to power if Gandhi continued to speak in such a manner. “Every time Rahul Gandhi opens his mouth, the party faces losses. The nation is progressing, but the Congress continues to face setbacks,” the senior BJP leader remarked.

Responding to the development, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera retorted: "It is an irony that the Prime Minister, who uses terms like 'mujra' while targeting his opponents, has a problem with the word 'dance'."

Khera was alluding to the May 25 comment of Modi. While addressing a rally in Bihar, the PM had said, “I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob the SCs, STs and OBC of their rights and divert those to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform ‘mujra’ to please their vote bank.”

Talking to reporters in Patna, Khera claimed that the BJP has no agenda and no report card to put before the public.

