'SIR stands for chunav chori': Rahul Gandhi launches Bihar campaign, trains guns on PM Modi in Muzaffarpur rally

SAKARA: Arriving late but greeted by roaring crowds, Rahul Gandhi captured the hearts of a mostly youthful audience waving Congress and RJD flags amid the shimmering rain. Launching his first election rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur after weeks of silence over the Mahagathbandhan’s seat-sharing dispute, the Congress leader chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the prime target of his attack.

As politics often springs surprises — especially in Bihar, where history has witnessed many — Rahul Gandhi intriguingly spared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the expected NDA chief ministerial face, from his direct attack. This move took even Congress and RJD supporters by surprise. Equally notable was that Rahul, despite being part of the Mahagathbandhan, did not frequently mention Tejashwi Yadav in his address, keeping his focus largely on Modi.

Arriving late by helicopter, Rahul shared the stage with the Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav for the first time at an election rally. Opening his speech, he asked the crowd, “How is the mood?” The audience responded enthusiastically, shouting, “Josh is high, badlo sarkar!”

From there, Rahul launched a series of blistering attacks on Prime Minister Modi at Muzaffarpur’s Sakra Assembly seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

“Ask Modi ji to come on stage and dance — he will dance before the election,” Rahul told the crowd. “But after the election, he will disappear. You will find him only at Ambani’s wedding.”