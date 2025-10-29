'SIR stands for chunav chori': Rahul Gandhi launches Bihar campaign, trains guns on PM Modi in Muzaffarpur rally

SAKARA: Arriving late but greeted by roaring crowds, Rahul Gandhi captured the hearts of a mostly youthful audience waving Congress and RJD flags amid the shimmering rain. Launching his first election rally in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur after weeks of silence over the Mahagathbandhan’s seat-sharing dispute, the Congress leader chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the prime target of his attack.
As politics often springs surprises — especially in Bihar, where history has witnessed many — Rahul Gandhi intriguingly spared Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the expected NDA chief ministerial face, from his direct attack. This move took even Congress and RJD supporters by surprise. Equally notable was that Rahul, despite being part of the Mahagathbandhan, did not frequently mention Tejashwi Yadav in his address, keeping his focus largely on Modi.
Arriving late by helicopter, Rahul shared the stage with the Mahagathbandhan’s CM face Tejashwi Yadav for the first time at an election rally. Opening his speech, he asked the crowd, “How is the mood?” The audience responded enthusiastically, shouting, “Josh is high, badlo sarkar!”
From there, Rahul launched a series of blistering attacks on Prime Minister Modi at Muzaffarpur’s Sakra Assembly seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes.
“Ask Modi ji to come on stage and dance — he will dance before the election,” Rahul told the crowd. “But after the election, he will disappear. You will find him only at Ambani’s wedding.”
He also criticised the Delhi government’s Chhath preparations, calling them part of Modi’s “drama.” “Modi ji has nothing to do with Chhath or with Bihari people; he only puts on a show,” Rahul asserted, mocking the Prime Minister’s claims about providing cheap internet data. “He gave cheap data, but gave profits to Ambani,” he taunted, adding that the Mahagathbandhan government would create a new Bihar.
However, this remark didn’t elicit much applause. Many young listeners were heard saying, “Whose company gives data doesn’t matter — what matters is that we get it cheaply.”
Amid the pouring rain — a result of the approaching cyclone— at a venue located in a densely populated Muslim and Scheduled Caste area, Rahul Gandhi continued lashing out at the Prime Minister, accusing him of attacking the Constitution.
“Whatever rights you enjoy today come from the Constitution,” he said. “But that Constitution is under attack by the BJP and RSS. Modi ji is stealing elections — he stole them in Maharashtra and Haryana, and now he’s trying in Bihar. Be cautious,” Rahul warned.
He also described the BJP as being against social justice. Using the acronym SIR, Rahul said it stood for “chunav chori.” He further alleged that land in Mumbai’s Dharavi — where many people from Bihar run small businesses — had been handed over to a billionaire.
Criticising Modi over GST and demonetisation, he claimed both had destroyed small businesses. The Mahagathbandhan, he said, wanted everything to be “Made in Bihar,” not “Made in China.”
Continuing his fierce attack, Rahul reiterated that Modi and the BJP were anti-poor and opposed to social justice. “Modi ji wants to end elections; he’s in the business of ‘vote chori’. But the people of Bihar are wise and understand everyone’s intentions in politics,” he declared.
He assured the crowd that if the Mahagathbandhan formed the government, it would be inclusive and representative of all religions. “It will take time, but our vision is to make Bihar a global centre,” he promised, adding that the people of Bihar possess exceptional intelligence.
Rahul Gandhi also accused the Nitish Kumar-led government of being remotely controlled by the BJP. “The BJP is using Nitish Kumar’s face but running the government from behind the scenes,” he said, concluding that during his yatra, people had clearly expressed their strong desire for change in Bihar.