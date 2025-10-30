Justice Surya Kant appointed as next Chief Justice of India, will take charge from November 24

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Surya Kant as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI) with effect from November 24, 2025.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 24th November, 2025. I convey my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him," Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tweeted on Thursday.

On October 27, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai had recommended the name of Justice Kant to the Centre as his successor. The CJI's recommendation came after he received a letter from Meghwal who asked him to nominate his successor.

It is a convention that the sitting CJI recommends the seniormost judge after himself as the next CJI. The incumbent CJI Gavai will step down on November 23.

Justice Kant will be taking charge at a time when the judiciary is grappling with huge pendency of cases.

Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, Justice Kant will retire on February 9, 2027 after one year, three months and 15 days. He will also be the Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, with effect from November 12, 2025.

As per the Supreme Court website, the 63-year-old Justice Kant was born in Hisar in Haryana and graduated from the Government Post Graduate College there in 1981. He acquired his Bachelor's degree in Law in 1984 from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak. He started practising law at the District Court, Hisar, in 1984, and shifted to Chandigarh in 1985 to practise in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Specialising in Constitutional, service and civil matters, he represented a number of universities, boards, corporations, banks and also the High Court itself.