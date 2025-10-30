Pandemonium in J&K Assembly as BJP members demand discussion on floods

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today witnessed pandemonium and uproar as BJP members demanded a detailed discussion on the devastating floods in the Union Territory that occurred in August this year. The house witnessed heated exchanges, sloganeering, and chaos as opposition members accused the government of neglecting flood victims.

The commotion began shortly after the Question Hour commenced, when Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma stood up to press for a discussion on the recent floods.

Sharma said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had suffered enormous losses during the calamity and expected their elected representatives to highlight their plight in the Assembly.

“We demanded that there should be discussion on it. You also assured us that the members can raise their issues during discussion on the resolution in the house. One resolution did not come up for discussion yesterday while time was exhausted for another resolution due to lengthy speeches by members,” Sharma alleged in the house today.