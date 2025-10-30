QR-coded signboards on highways to let people know road contractor and officials' details

NEW DELHI: Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the purpose of installing QR-coded signboards with name and contact details of the contractors, officials and engineers is for the users to know who is responsible for the poor state of the road.

“The signboard will let people know who the minister, secretary, or contractor is associated with the specific road, with their contact details. Why should I get the abuse alone? Why should I respond on social media?... If a road is bad and people are complaining about it on social media, we should take it seriously. We need ownership, sincerity, and a positive approach in road construction. Roads must be good, and they must stay good,” said Gadkari.