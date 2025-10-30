SC on Friday to pass order on probe agencies summoning Lawyers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Friday in a suo motu cognizance (SMC) case in connection with the issue as to whether the probe agencies can summon lawyers who offer legal opinions or represent parties during the investigation of cases.

The three-judge bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, who reserved the order on August 12 on the SMC issue -- after hearing extensively from the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the ED, and lawyers and lawyers connected to the case -- will pronounce the order on October 31, Friday.

The top court had on July 8 initiated SMC, after it took note of the fact that the ED summoned senior lawyers Arvind Datar and Pratap Venugopal for their offering of legal opinions or represent parties during the investigation of cases to their respective clients. It had earlier observed that it was the custodian of the entire citizens of the country.

However the ED had later withdrawn its summons to these two lawyers

Mehta told the apex court that lawyers form part of the administration of justice and deserve protection in that role. He requested the court to frame clear guidelines to ensure balance legal safeguards with the "ground realities" of the country. "A lawyer should never be called by investigating agencies merely for providing professional advice," he had told the court.

The court also clarified that this protection is not absolute if a lawyer deviates from professional duties to advise on tampering fabricating evidence, such immunity would not apply. "We cannot create two classes of lawyers," the bench remarked, while noting the need for a uniform legal set of principles in this regard.