'Two Indias': Rahul repeats criticism of PM Modi for 'building separate pool' near Yamuna for Chhath Puja dip

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, they will form a government of "farmers, workers and Dalits, with representation from all communities."

Addressing a poll rally in Nalanada, on the second day of his poll campaign, the Congress leader repeated his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reportedly building a seperate pool near the polluted Yamuna river in Delhi, to take a dip during the Chhath Puja.

Claiming that "there are two Indias," Rahul Gandhi said, "During the Chhath Puja, PM Modi decided that he would take a bath in the Yamuna. On one side, there is the reality of India and Bihar, where the Yamuna is polluted, and on the other side, PM Modi built a small pond of clean water."

"People of Delhi don't get clean water. But clean water was brought from pipes so that PM Modi could take a bath in it. One India belongs to people like him and billionaires, Adani and Ambani," he claimed.