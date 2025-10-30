'Two Indias': Rahul repeats criticism of PM Modi for 'building separate pool' near Yamuna for Chhath Puja dip

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, they will form a government of "farmers, workers and Dalits, with representation from all communities."
Addressing a poll rally in Nalanada, on the second day of his poll campaign, the Congress leader repeated his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reportedly building a seperate pool near the polluted Yamuna river in Delhi, to take a dip during the Chhath Puja.
Claiming that "there are two Indias," Rahul Gandhi said, "During the Chhath Puja, PM Modi decided that he would take a bath in the Yamuna. On one side, there is the reality of India and Bihar, where the Yamuna is polluted, and on the other side, PM Modi built a small pond of clean water."
"People of Delhi don't get clean water. But clean water was brought from pipes so that PM Modi could take a bath in it. One India belongs to people like him and billionaires, Adani and Ambani," he claimed.
Training his guns at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul questioned his claim that there was no land available in Bihar for building industries. The Congress leader alleged that plots were given to Adani at throwaway prices by the state government.
"Union HM Amit Shah said there is no land for industries, but Adani was allotted land at Rs 1. Land is snatched from some farmers and given to billionaires for free... Lands worth lakhs, crores of rupees are taken and given to Adani for free..." he claimed.
He also repeated his claim that the BJP won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls through "vote theft."
"The NDA formed government through 'vote chori' during the last Lok Sabha election...The NDA and the PM are hell bent on destroying the Constitution framed by Bhimrao Ambedkar," Gandhi claimed.
Stressing that the INDIA bloc will form a government "with representation from all communities," Rahul also promised that "the world's best university will also come up in Nalanda" if the RJD-led alliance is voted to power.