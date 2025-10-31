BJP accuses Kejriwal of building Sheeshmahal 2.0 with govt resources; AAP calls claims 'fake, fabricated'

The ‘Sheeshmahal’ controversy that dogged Arvind Kejriwal during his tenure as Delhi Chief Minister has resurfaced — this time in Punjab.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief of misusing Punjab government resources for personal comfort, alleging that he had been allotted a “7-star, two-acre luxury bungalow” in Chandigarh’s Sector 2 from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s quota.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi BJP dubbed Kejriwal “Punjab’s Super CM” and claimed that “the man who pretended to be an aam aadmi (common man) has built another Sheesh Mahal.”

The party also shared what it claimed were satellite images of the property, saying, “After vacating the Sheesh Mahal in Delhi, Punjab’s ‘Super CM’ has had an even more magnificent one prepared in Chandigarh.”