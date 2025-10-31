Kharge reiterates demand to ban RSS; cites Sardar Patel’s stance

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday reiterated his call for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the country. He pointed out that even Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister, had prohibited government employees from participating in RSS activities, reports said.

At a press conference on Friday, Kharge stated, ‘In my personal view, the RSS should be banned,’ likening its ideology to ‘poison

Kharge made the remarks while noting that Friday marked the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel and the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He described the two leaders as the nation’s “iron man” and “iron lady,” highlighting their significant contributions to the country and their efforts to maintain national unity.

Kharge's statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had wanted to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India, but was prevented from doing so by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations near the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Modi said, “Sardar Patel wanted to unite the entire Kashmir, just as he did with other princely states. But Nehru ji stopped his wish from being fulfilled. Kashmir was divided, given a separate Constitution and a separate flag, and the nation suffered for decades because of Congress’ mistake.”