Sardar Patel wanted to unite entire Kashmir with India, Nehru did not allow it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India’s first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had wanted to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India, but was prevented from doing so by then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations near the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Modi said, “Sardar Patel wanted to unite the entire Kashmir, just as he did with other princely states. But Nehru ji stopped his wish from being fulfilled. Kashmir was divided, given a separate Constitution and a separate flag, and the nation suffered for decades because of Congress’ mistake.”

Modi hailed Patel’s leadership in unifying over 550 princely states after Independence, calling it “an impossible task made possible.”

He added, “For Sardar Patel, the idea of ‘One India, Excellent India’ was paramount. He believed that we should not waste time writing history but work hard to create it.”

Before the address, Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

The day, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014, celebrates Patel’s legacy as the “Iron Man of India.”

Modi offered flowers at the 182-metre-tall statue in Ekta Nagar before heading to a nearby venue to administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and attend the National Unity Day parade.