PM Modi fulfilled Sardar Patel's dream of unified India by abrogating Article 370: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Friday that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who fulfilled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of a unified India by abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Flagging off the 'Run for Unity' on the 150th birth anniversary of the country's first Home Minister, Sardar Patel, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, Shah said after India's independence, the British decided to leave the country divided into 562 princely states.

"At that time, the entire world thought that it would be impossible to unite these 562 princely states into one nation. However, within a short span of time, Sardar Patel accomplished the monumental task of integrating all 562 princely states and the map of modern India that we see today is the result of his vision and efforts," he said.

The Home Minister said some provinces were reluctant to integrate but Sardar Patel addressed every issue with determination.

Because of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was not fully integrated into India so Prime Minister Narendra Modi accomplished the work of Sardar Patel by abrogating the Article and now we have 'Akhand Bharat' with us, Shah said.

He said Congress Governments did not give adequate regards to Sardar Patel who was the architect of unified India and added that even a great personality like Sardar Patel was awarded the Bharat Ratna after a delay of 41 years.

"Neither a memorial nor a monument was built anywhere in the country.

It was only when Narendra Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat that he conceptualized the Statue of Unity and built a grand memorial in Sardar Patel's honor. He further said that the foundation stone of the Statue of Unity was laid on October 31, 2013," he said.