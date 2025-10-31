PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district, marking the 150th birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister.
The day, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014, celebrates Patel’s legacy as the “Iron Man of India.”
Modi offered flowers at the 182-metre-tall statue in Ekta Nagar before heading to a nearby venue to administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and attend the National Unity Day parade.
This year’s celebrations feature a cultural festival and a grand parade showcasing contingents from the BSF, CRPF, and various state police forces. This year, the event has become even more special with the parade being organised on the lines of Republic Day parade.
Let's build strong, harmonious, excellent India: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and asked all to resolve to build a "strong, harmonious, and excellent India."
Murmu said Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage and adept leadership.
"His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India," the President said in a post on X, in Hindi.
"On the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens," Murmu said.
The President also paid homage to the 'Iron Man' on his 150th birth anniversary at Sardar Patel Chowk here.
She also offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.
(With inputs from PTI)