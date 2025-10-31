PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district, marking the 150th birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister.

The day, observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014, celebrates Patel’s legacy as the “Iron Man of India.”

Modi offered flowers at the 182-metre-tall statue in Ekta Nagar before heading to a nearby venue to administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and attend the National Unity Day parade.

This year’s celebrations feature a cultural festival and a grand parade showcasing contingents from the BSF, CRPF, and various state police forces. This year, the event has become even more special with the parade being organised on the lines of Republic Day parade.