Mumbai hostage case: Rohit Arya, a victim of red tapism; Maharashtra govt failed to pay project consultant fee

MUMBAI: Rohit Arya, who was killed in a police encounter for holding children hostage, was a victim of the Maharashtra government’s red tapism.

Rohit Arya worked with the Maharashtra government’s education department project, known as Swachata Monitor. The state government was supposed to pay him Rs two crore as project consultant fees, but it failed despite his several peaceful protests.

He even went on hunger strike and protested in front of erstwhile education minister Deepak Kesarkar’s bungalow, where he fainted and was taken into an ambulance.

Despite these efforts, his dues were not paid.

Shiv Sena MLA and former education minister Deepak Kesarkar confirmed the contribution of Rohit Arya, but said that his method of demanding the dues amount was wrong. He said the safety of the children was equally important; therefore, the police killed him in an encounter.