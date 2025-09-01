Bihar SIR: Claims, objections can be filed beyond September 1 deadline, EC tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Monday said claims, objections and corrections in the draft electoral roll prepared in the Bihar special intensive revision (SIR) exercise can be filed beyond September 1, but the same would be considered once the electoral roll was finalised.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi noted the submission of the Election Commission (EC) which said claims and objections could be filed till the last date of nomination forms in each assembly constituency.

The top court, while terming the confusion over the Bihar SIR as largely a trust issue, directed the state legal service authority to deploy paralegal volunteers to assist individual voters and political parties in filing claims and objections to the draft roll, which was published on August 1.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for EC, said, any extension of the deadline will lead to disruption of the entire exercise and finalisation of final electoral roll.

The poll panel further said 99.5 per cent of the 2.74 crore electors in the draft electoral roll had filed the eligibility documents and countered the claims of RJD, which alleged of having filed 36 claims, and said the party had filed only 10 such claims.