Centre stands with flood-affected farmers of Punjab: Union Min Chouhan

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level meeting with officials to discuss the ongoing flood situation in various states and its impact on crops. He is planning to visit Punjab soon to assess the situation firsthand.

During the meeting, Chouhan reviewed the rainfall situations across different states and engaged in detailed discussions with officials about the flooding in parts of Punjab and its effects on agriculture.

During the meeting, Chouhan assured farmers of Punjab that Central government will compensate losses due to heavy rains in the region.

“The farmers of Punjab, who were affected by floods, should not worry as the Central Government stands firmly with the affected farmers in this hour of natural calamity,” said Chouhan.

He informed that he will visit the flood-affected areas of Punjab soon to take stock of the situation on the ground and personally meet the distressed farmers to ensure all possible assistance.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Secretary Dr Devesh Chaturvedi along with other senior officials, who gave a detailed briefing to the Union Minister about the agriculture sector across the country.