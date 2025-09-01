'Idiots don't understand idioms', TMC MP Mahua Moitra taunts Raipur police after FIR filed against her

RAIPUR: In response to the FIR registered against her in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, for her alleged "derogatory" remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took a sharp jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday and said that "idiots don't understand idioms".

The TMC MP had sparked a controversy after allegedly saying that if Shah fails to stop infiltration from Bangladesh, "the first thing you should do is cut Amit Shah's head and put it on your table". She had allegedly made the remarks in Bengali.

A case was registered against Moitra in Raipur's Mana police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, etc) and 197 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

“Idiots don't understand idioms, so which is where we are. Saying ‘Heads will roll’ you don't really cut someone’s head. It’s an idiom that metaphorically (phrase not literally applicable) said for seeking accountability, on one’s responsibility (over shirking responsibility by union government). When you (Raipur police) use Google translate to file a fake FIR, this is what happens”, she said in her released video, declaring she will be going to the court against it.

Moitra drew attention of the Raipur SP on how his colleague, Kondagaon district police chief Akshay Kumar picked by 12 migrant workers who all hailed from her Krishna Nagar constituency on July 12, arrested them, lodged an FIR against them and kept them under illegally detention. I went to Chhattisgarh high court that issued a notice to the state government and later had to withdraw the case.

In a cutting remark, she took a dig at the Raipur police citing the Kondagaon SP with another idiom ‘tails between your legs' (emphasising feeling defeated and ashamed) after the case was withdrawn by him. “Similarly you (Raipur police) have filed a fake FIR against me on—‘Mahua Moitra ne kaha gala kaat diya' after using Google translation from Bengali to English and then to Hindi. This is what happens”, she stated.

She read out the FIR registered against her and narrated what it signifies “I will go to the court (against the FIR) and it will be another slap in the face and then more heads will role”, she said.

The Raipur police however said that a local resident Gopal Samanto, filed a complaint against Moitra’s remarks stating that her words were ‘objectionable and unconstitutional’, and can arouse outrage from other communities against Bangladeshi refugees settled in Mana Camp area of the capital since 1971.