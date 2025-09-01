PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram, Manipur on September 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Mizoram and Manipur on September 13, with preparations underway in both states, officials said.

In Mizoram, PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway line, a key infrastructure project under the Centre's Act East Policy aimed at enhancing connectivity and boosting economic integration in the Northeast.

The new rail link will connect Aizawl with Assam’s Silchar, and by extension, with the rest of the country.

Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena held a high-level meeting on Monday to review preparations, including security, traffic control, and public participation.

Following his Mizoram visit, the Prime Minister is expected to travel to Manipur, his first trip to the state since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. However, officials in Imphal said they have not yet received formal confirmation of the visit.