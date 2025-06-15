'Lacks empathy': Congress slams PM Modi as he leaves for '35th' trip abroad since start of Manipur ethnic conflict

NEW DELHI: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his three-nation tour, the Congress on Sunday said he has all the energy, excitement, and enthusiasm -- '3 Es' -- for such visits and asked can he not summon up a 4th E -- empathy -- for going to Manipur "where the people's suffering continues unabated."

The opposition party also said this is Modi's 35th trip abroad since May 2023, and it was "pathetic of the PM to treat Manipur in this awful manner."

"The Prime Minister leaves for Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia this morning. There was a time when he boasted about his knowledge of algebra by spouting the (a+b)^2 equation as applicable to India and Canada. But things went horribly wrong thereafter," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"When it appeared that Canada was dragging its feet on the invite to India, Mr. Modi's drum beaters proclaimed that he would not go even if invited. But like always, he stands exposed," Ramesh claimed.