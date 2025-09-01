Punjab recorded 74% excess, Haryana received 32% more than normal rain in August

CHANDIGARH: In August, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain, the highest the state has witnessed in the past 25 years, while Haryana recorded 194.5 mm of rain against an average of 147.7 mm for the month.

"Punjab received deficient rainfall multiple times in the past couple of decades, but this year it recorded the highest rainfall figures for August in the last 25 years," the Met department stated.

Punjab recorded 253.7 mm rainfall in August, which was 74 per cent more than the month’s normal of 146.2 mm. The neighbouring Haryana received 194.5 mm of rain in August against an average of 147.7 mm for the month, which was 32 per cent in excess.

Both states received excess rain in August only five times in the past 25 years, including this year.