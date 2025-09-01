Punjab recorded 74% excess, Haryana received 32% more than normal rain in August

CHANDIGARH: In August, Punjab received 253.7 mm of rain, the highest the state has witnessed in the past 25 years, while Haryana recorded 194.5 mm of rain against an average of 147.7 mm for the month.
"Punjab received deficient rainfall multiple times in the past couple of decades, but this year it recorded the highest rainfall figures for August in the last 25 years," the Met department stated.
Punjab recorded 253.7 mm rainfall in August, which was 74 per cent more than the month’s normal of 146.2 mm. The neighbouring Haryana received 194.5 mm of rain in August against an average of 147.7 mm for the month, which was 32 per cent in excess.
Both states received excess rain in August only five times in the past 25 years, including this year.
18 out of the total 23 districts in Punjab recorded excess rain, while a few districts like Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib recorded deficient rainfall. Meanwhile, Gurdaspur recorded 577.5 mm rainfall, 181 per cent more than normal of 205.3 mm; Pathankot received 944.2 mm of rain in August which was 152 per cent in excess than the normal of 375.2 mm; while Tarn Taran recorded 208 mm of rain against the normal of 87.1 per cent in August, which was 139 per cent in excess; Ferozepur received 170.6 mm of rain against a normal of 74.5 mm, which was 129 per cent in excess; Fazilka recorded 146.8 mm of rain as against 68.1 mm, a rise of 115 per cent; Hoshiarpur received 360.6 mm of rain in August, 74 per cent in excess of the normal figures of 207.6 mm; and Amritsar received 226.8 mm of rain in August against a normal of 162.4 mm, which was 40 per cent more.
18 out of the 22 districts in Haryana recorded excess rain in the month of August while four districts including Bhiwani and Ambala, recorded deficient rain.
In Haryana excess rainfall was recorded in Fatehabad (252 per cent), Hisar (68 per cent), Faridabad (31 per cent) and Gurugram (24 per cent). Meanwhile Chandigarh (Union Territory), the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 308.5 mm rainfall in August as against the normal of 248.8 mm which was only 8 per cent more.