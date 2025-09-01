Rajasthan Assembly witnesses uproar as Congress protest against alleged discrepancies in voter list

JAIPUR: The monsoon session of the Rajasthan Assembly began on Monday with uproarious scenes as Congress MLAs entered the House wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” (vote thief, vacate the chair).

As soon as the proceedings commenced, the opposition members raised slogans against the BJP, accusing it of clinging to power through electoral malpractice. The protest echoed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s earlier campaign line in Bihar, where he had repeatedly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of “stealing votes” to form governments.

A video circulating on social media showed senior leaders, including Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Sachin Pilot, Harish Chaudhary and Rafiq Khan, marching together from MLA residence to the Assembly premises in protest T-shirts while shouting slogans, holding placards in their hand.

Outside the Assembly, LoP Jully sharpened his attack on the ruling party, alleging, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has stolen votes in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Even the Jaipur Rural seat was won through rigging.”

The commotion prompted Speaker Vasudev Devnani to repeatedly urge the opposition legislators to maintain calm and respect the dignity of the House. Expressing his displeasure, he warned, “This is not a marketplace or a crossroad. Such behavior cannot be allowed here.” Turning to LoP Jully, he added, “As Leader of Opposition, you should uphold the dignity of the House. What kind of words are you using?”

On the other hand, BJP also raised counter-slogans against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, accusing them of using abusive language.

Amid the ruckus, the House managed to take up only selective business. A Bill and the Select Committee report on the Coaching Centre Regulation were presented. Tributes were also paid to 10 leaders, including former Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Thereafter, the session was adjourned until Wednesday, with Tuesday declared a holiday.

The dramatic protests and disruptions on the opening day signaled a stormy monsoon session ahead, with the Congress expected to continue its aggressive stance against the BJP.