Rahul hits back at CEC, says Modi govt shielded poll body with 2023 law to aid BJP in ‘vote chori’

EC 'thorughly exposed', says Congress

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the ECI stood "thoroughly exposed" not only for its "incompetence" but also for its "blatant partisanship", soon after the CEC defended the SIR in Bihar and rejected as "baseless" the opposition party's allegations of "vote theft."

The Congress also termed as "laughable" the claims made by the ECI that it makes no distinction between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Responding to the CEC's remarks, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh asked whether the poll body will implement the Supreme Court's August 14 orders in letter and spirit.

"Today, a short while after Shri Rahul Gandhi launched the INDIA janbandhan's Voter Adhikar Yatra from Sasaram, the CEC and his two ECs began by saying they make no distinction between the ruling party and the opposition. This is laughable, to put it very mildly, in the face of mountains of evidence to the contrary. Notably, the CEC answered none of the pointed questions raised by Shri Rahul Gandhi meaningfully," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Claiming that what Gandhi has stated so far are based on the EC's own data, he said, "The ECI stands thoroughly exposed not only for its incompetence but also for its blatant partisanship."

"All that matters now is simply this: will the ECI implement, in letter and spirit, the Supreme Court's orders of August 14th, 2025 on the Bihar SIR process?" Ramesh said.

"It is constitutionally bound to do so. The nation is waiting and watching," the Congress leader asserted.