SC rejects PIL against nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday in its order rejected a PIL filed by a lawyer, challenging the Centre's policy of rolling out 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) without providing consumers an option to purchase ethanol-free fuel.

"We are not inclined to entertain the plea. Dismissed," said a two-judge bench of the tip court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The court refused to entertain the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer, Akshay Malhotra, after noting the Central government's argument opposing the plea, as the Attorney General, top law officer representing the Union, claimed that E20 fuel benefits sugarcane farmers.

The PIL, filed by Malhotra, in the top court sought its directions to ensure that petroleum companies continue to make ethanol-free petrol (E0) available in the market, alongside proper labelling of fuel pumps to clearly indicate that the petrol being sold is E20.

Malhotra, in his PIL, requested the top court to direct the centre to ensure that ethanol-free petrol is available at all fuel stations, mandate clear labelling of ethanol content, enforce provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, and order a nationwide study on the impact of E20 on vehicles.