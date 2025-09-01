SC rejects PIL against nationwide rollout of 20% ethanol-blended petrol

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday in its order rejected a PIL filed by a lawyer, challenging the Centre's policy of rolling out 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) without providing consumers an option to purchase ethanol-free fuel.
"We are not inclined to entertain the plea. Dismissed," said a two-judge bench of the tip court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.
The court refused to entertain the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer, Akshay Malhotra, after noting the Central government's argument opposing the plea, as the Attorney General, top law officer representing the Union, claimed that E20 fuel benefits sugarcane farmers.
The PIL, filed by Malhotra, in the top court sought its directions to ensure that petroleum companies continue to make ethanol-free petrol (E0) available in the market, alongside proper labelling of fuel pumps to clearly indicate that the petrol being sold is E20.
Malhotra, in his PIL, requested the top court to direct the centre to ensure that ethanol-free petrol is available at all fuel stations, mandate clear labelling of ethanol content, enforce provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, and order a nationwide study on the impact of E20 on vehicles.
"As the vehicles are not compatible with ethanol blended petrol which will result in damage to the said vehicles, the claim raised in this regard will not be covered by the manufacturers or the insurance companies as the consumers have violated the terms specified,” said the plea of Malhotra.
Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner- Malhotra, argued that now only E20 was seemingly available without any notice. "Now there are vehicles being manufactured compatible with E20 petrol, there is no difficulty on that. But the largest number of vehicles have not been manufactured for that. NITI Aayog report says that vehicles are being damaged," he submitted.
Farasat further argued that there was a drop in fuel efficiency. This has been done without any notice. "Let E20 be there, we are not against that. But there should be a choice of what was available previously as well, and inform the consumer. Because at petrol pumps we don't know what we are consuming," he contended.
The AG, R Venkataramani, vehemently opppsed the plea and alleged that there was a lobby behind it. "The government has considered everything, before the proposal," he said.
Eventually, the apex court dismissed the PIL.