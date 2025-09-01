Supreme Court extends status quo in Sambhal mosque row

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday extended by two weeks its order directing status quo over the Sambhal mosque dispute in Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Radhe said two appeals were filed in the matter by Committee of Management Jami Masjid Sambhal represented by its secretary and vice president, respectively.

The top court subsequently directed its registry to enquire into the matter and submit a report.

Appearing for the Hindu plaintiffs in the suit, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain opposed the extension of the status quo.

Senior advocate Huzeifa Ahmadi, who was representing the mosque management, however, sought the extension till the report's submission.