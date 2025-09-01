SC upholds Telangana’s four-year residence rule for domicile quota medical admission

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the appeal filed by Telangana against the order of the state high court, ordering that a permanent resident need not be required to study or reside in Telangana for four continuous years to get the benefit of domicile quota in medical admissions.

"The appeals of the state and the university are allowed, setting aside both the impugned judgments in the Writ Petitions filed by the students. The Writ Petitions filed by the students before this Court, as a consequence stand dismissed," said a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The apex court also upheld the 2017 Rules which mandated that a candidate must study fo four consecutive years in Telangana to qualify for the "local candidate" quota in MBBS and BDS courses.

The top court's bench, before reserving the judgement on August 5, had heard the detailed argument from both the sides, including the Telangana govt's lawyer, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and others.

While setting aside the Telangana High Court order that read down the state's domicile rule for admissions in medical colleges, the apex court said that the rule mandating candidates to have resided or studied in Telangana for four consecutive years to avail the domicile quota for admission into the state's medical colleges is not exclusionary, arbitrary and constitutionally invalid.

"We have to state that without a definition of what constitutes residence or at least without reference to a statute or rule prescribing the issuance of a residence certificate, the directions issued by the high court would only result in an anomalous situation, making the reservation unworkable and open to a series of litigation," said the top court in its ruling on Monday.

The top court - while allowing the appeal filed by the Telangana against the order of the state high court - added that the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission (Admission into MBBS & BDS Courses) Rules, 2017, provide domicile quota benefit to those candidates taken out of the state due to their parents' employment in defence services or public sector undertakings.