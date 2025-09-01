US celebrates “enduring friendship” with India on eve of Modi-Putin SCO meeting

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged smiles, hugs, and handshakes with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, the US Embassy in India highlighted Washington’s “enduring friendship” with New Delhi.
The embassy’s post on X, quoting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, described US–India relations as a “defining relationship of the 21st century” and said the partnership continues to reach new heights. “This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey,” Rubio was quoted as saying. The post came just minutes before Modi’s bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the summit.
Modi and Putin were later seen arriving together at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in an Aurus sedan gifted to the Russian leader by China. The two leaders then joined Xi in a rare three-way display of camaraderie, walking and conversing together, and sharing a light moment that prompted speculation about the discussions. Observers noted the ease in body language, signaling India’s intent to maintain close ties with Moscow despite rising US pressure.
The SCO summit coincides with heightened trade tensions between India and the US. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian exports, citing New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro has repeatedly criticised India’s oil trade with Russia, arguing it supports Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, and termed India the “maharaja of tariffs.” India has defended its energy strategy as crucial for ensuring supplies for its 1.4 billion population, calling the US tariffs “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”
The SCO meeting also provided India with a diplomatic win. Member states condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and echoed Modi’s remarks that “double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable.” The summit declaration also criticised military strikes by Israel and the US against Iran in June, describing them as violations of international law that threaten regional and global security.
A viral video from the summit captured a striking moment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in an animated, informal discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, while Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif looked on with a grim expression.
Earlier, Modi had been seen standing several places apart from Sharif in the summit’s first family photo, underscoring tensions following the April terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, which killed 26 people.
Following the military conflict with India, Islamabad has been cosying up to Washington and even credited US President Donald Trump for the ceasefire with New Delhi. India, however, has consistently maintained that the truce was achieved after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations directly approached his Indian counterpart, requesting the same.