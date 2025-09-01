US celebrates “enduring friendship” with India on eve of Modi-Putin SCO meeting

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged smiles, hugs, and handshakes with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, the US Embassy in India highlighted Washington’s “enduring friendship” with New Delhi.

The embassy’s post on X, quoting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, described US–India relations as a “defining relationship of the 21st century” and said the partnership continues to reach new heights. “This month, we’re spotlighting the people, progress, and possibilities driving us forward. From innovation and entrepreneurship to defence and bilateral ties, it’s the enduring friendship between our two peoples that fuels this journey,” Rubio was quoted as saying. The post came just minutes before Modi’s bilateral meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

Modi and Putin were later seen arriving together at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in an Aurus sedan gifted to the Russian leader by China. The two leaders then joined Xi in a rare three-way display of camaraderie, walking and conversing together, and sharing a light moment that prompted speculation about the discussions. Observers noted the ease in body language, signaling India’s intent to maintain close ties with Moscow despite rising US pressure.