SCO summit: 'Terrorism collective challenge to humanity,' says PM Modi; key meet with Putin to start shortly

In his address at the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the Pahalgam terror attack as not just a strike on India but “an open challenge to every country that believes in humanity".

Calling for a united stand against terrorism, Modi said the SCO must “clearly and unanimously state that no double standards on terrorism will be acceptable,” stressing that the bloc must jointly oppose the menace “in all its forms and colours.”

He added, “This is our duty towards humanity.”

Without directly naming Pakistan, the Prime Minister questioned whether “the open support of terrorism by some countries” could be tolerated.

He noted that India has endured the impact of terrorism for over four decades, and the “ugly face of terrorism” was seen recently in the Pahalgam attack.

Modi also expressed his gratitude to the friendly countries that stood with India following the Pahalgam attack.

Following the Prime Minister's address, the Council of Heads of State of the SCO, In a declaration, strongly condemned the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"The Member States strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April 2025. They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded.

"They further stated that perpetrators, organisers and sponsors of such attacks must be brought to justice," the declaration read.

After the proceedings, Modi was seen leaving the SCO Summit venue with Putin to the venue of the key bilateral meeting between India and Russia.